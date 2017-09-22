Babes in Toyland + Porcupine + Bruise Violet

Friday’s a great night to pay the crossover and spend some time on both sides of First Ave. Regular Readers know full well who the influential Babes in Toyland are, but maybe a little less well known is the fact that former Husker Du-de Greg Norton plays bass in poppy alt-rock trio Porcupine and that new Babes bassist Clara Salyer plays in acclaimed local rock outfit Prissy Clerks. Bruise Violet, the flag bearers for the next wave of MPLS + STPL noise-making who take their name from a Babes song, open the whole thing in the Mainroom (congrats to SotC ticket winner Elizabeth D!). Then over in the Entry, Denver’s throw back country punks Yawpers will put on a raucous show with locals The Person & The People. Grab a beer and a wristband and catch both shows! Mainroom, 8 PM. $20. Entry, 8 PM. $15. Paul Cajun

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com

