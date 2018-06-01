Nice Sat afternoon shop ‘n’ eat affair from North Loop boutique Wilson & Willy’s. In addition to scouting under-the-radar American-made designers, they have a knack for hosting some of the most cleverly underground shindigs in the area, bringing in local DJs and up-and-coming mixologists for basement parties only advertised through Instagram. This weekend is a more casual situation, but no less spontaneous: they’ve set a pop-up cookout and outdoor market on their back patio on Washington Ave. The afternoon showcases wares like shoes from Red Wing Heritage, jewelry by Kiki Koyote records and accessories from Riverlife Dry Goods, and a couple New York brands. Lowry Hill Meats caters, with DJ Just Nine handling tunes. Saturday, June 2nd, 12-6 PM. Free. —Isabelle Wattenberg

Wilson & Willy’s, 211 N Washington Ave, MPLS; wilsonandwillys.com