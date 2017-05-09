Wild Morning: Book Launch Party

What do women do in the morning? Drink coffee? Hope their hair is dry enough before they put it up in a bun? Wish they hand’t read the news right after watching The Handmaid’s Tale? The new The Wild Morning book provides intimate photos of hometown women starting their day and interviews about how they get going out into the world. Join the brains behind the book and some of the subject for drinks and early copies of the book, plus there’s accompanying ‘Wild Girl’ t-shirts (they’re tasteful) and all ticket proceeds will go to Wild Morning‘s charity beneficiary Faith’s Lodge 6-9 PM. $10. —Ashlynn McKinney

Cambria Gallery on 7th, 625 2nd Ave S #101, MPLS; cambriausa.com