Whose Streets?

You still have a few days yet this week to catch the Whose Streets? at the Lagoon; The important and timely documentary follows residents, activists, and the Black Lives Matter organizers in Ferguson and St. Louis in the wake of the killing of Michael Brown including engaging footage of everything from marches police-incited riots to parents and educators empowering younger people. Mon-Thurs, various showtimes. $9. —Curt Stanski

Lagoon Cinema, 1320 Lagoon Ave, MPLS; landmarktheatres.com