Whose Healthcare? Debate Screening & Cocktails

If it takes a few drinks for you to stomach the current push to make your healthcare worse (can you believe it could get worse?), stop into Du Nord tonight where they’ll screen the debate between our own Minnesotan Senator Amy Klobuchar (the funny one) and former Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders against Graham and Cassidy, the authors of the newest healthcare repeal bill that you may have heard about from either Jimmy Kimmel’s savaging or Pod Save America. 7-10 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Du Nord Craft Spirits, 2610 E 32nd St, MPLS; dunordcraftspirits.com