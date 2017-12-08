Who Made Who

We’re big fans of the intrepid printmaking twosome of Amy Jo and TOOTH aka Who Made Who, and once you check out their colorful screen printed “flat things”, you will be, too. Get your first/next look this weekend when you help Who Made Who celebrate a decade of work in their Northeast storefront studio with their poster work, beers, snacks, and the help of some of their neighbors like Rebel Donut Bar. Saturday, Noon-8 PM, Sunday, Noon-5 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Who Made Who, 158 13th Ave NE, MPLS; whomadewhostudio.blogspot.com