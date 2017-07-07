Whiz Bang Days

Sum-ma, sum-ma, sum-ma tiiime. And that means day-cations! Spend the weekend up in Robbinsdale celebrating their fun festival, Whiz Bang Days. Along with Sunday’s parade, there’s a bunch of other wholesome fun throughout the weekend: There’s the Annual Flower Show by Robbinsdale Diggers, Sausage Fest & Meat Raffle at Nonna Rosa’s, the annual Bocce tournament sponsored by Peroni, a bags tournament (of course), a tent party outside of Wicked Wort’s brewery, talent show, city band concert, and oh so much more. Check the schedule and find a day (or two) to make the quick trip out there. PS. It’s the 69th Annual Whiz Bang Days. Nice. Friday-Sunday. Free. —Johanah Brendette