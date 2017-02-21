Whitney Rose + Ryan Traster Band

We’ve been listening to Whitney Rose‘s new vintage country pop album South Texas Suite over and over and over, and we cannot wait to see the likely-new-legend perform her songs live—especially since her pitch-perfect tracks will be brought to life thanks to an incredible backing band made up of musicians who have played alongside Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and other past legends. Too much hype? Actually, not enough. We can almost guarantee that you’ll never be able to get as up close to the star-in-the-making as you will tonight at First Avenue’s 7th St Entry. Be sure to get there early enough to catch the hard-drinking hometown heroes in the Ryan Traster Band, too. 7:30 PM. $10 advance, $12 door. —Paul Cajun

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com