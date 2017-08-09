Whitney: Can I Be Me (MN Premiere)

“Whitney Houston died of a broken heart.” Just try not to cry watching the trailer for Whitney: Can I Be Me! Sound Unseen and the MSP Film Society present a single screening of the new Showtime documentary on Whitney’s rise and uncomfortable—and ultimately life-ending—relationship to fame (and Bobby Brown). Go for all-too-true tragic story, stay for the important historical racial context of her career, get goose bumps from her legendary golden voice. Also grab tickets before it sells out. 7 PM. $10. —Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com