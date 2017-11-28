Whitechapel Decade of Defilement Tour

The dudes in brutal bands Whitechapel and Carnifex cut their riffs (and deepened their growls) on very small stages, but in recent years they’ve also gained a bunch of time playing to the swirling mosh pits of massive metal festivals. That’s exactly the kind of band—along with three openers including metal nerd favs Bay Area electronicore band Rings of Saturn—you want to see up close and very personal at the Cabooze for an early 15+ show. 6:30 PM. $25. —Paul Cajun

Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; cabooze.com