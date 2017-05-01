White Reaper + No Parents

Twincy will take all the rock ‘n’ roll it can get, especially on a week night, so we’re recommending you head down to The Entry to hear White Reaper, “The World’s Best American Band”—or so their new album title says, and so we think yeah one day they could get there. The young buck Louisville four piece mix a throwback classic guitar sound like Sweet with a little polished production ala MGMT glazed on top. Similarly youthful LA punks No Parents also add some early-in-the-week energy and creativity—”Hey Grandma, Merry Xmas, I’m in a punk band. Thanks for that violin, I pawned it to get drunk.” —to the bill. 7 PM. $10. —Paul Cajun

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com