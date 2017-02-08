White Lies + VOWWS

It one of those weird bits of serendipity, we sort of expect tonight’s showing of The Lure to be a lot like the surreal and moving video for “Take It Out On Me” from White Lies, who happen to be at the Cedar Cultural Center tonight. The sonic connections of the up-and-coming London-based band to the big post-punk names like Echo & The Bunnymen and Joy Division are clear, intentional, and totally enjoyable. The similarities to the Polish film’s New Wave soundtrack and just shows how cool, creative, and connected our own arts and culture scene can be. 8 PM. $20 advance, $25 door. —Hank Stacks

Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; thecedar.org