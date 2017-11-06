Whiskey & Wax: Minnesota Music Edition

Posted on November 6, 2017 at 5:10 am
whiskey wax

Dalton & Wade has about as many choice whiskey selections as Minnesota has locally made choice albums, and the North Loop whiskey bar combines both at tonight’s MN Music Edition of their Whiskey & Wax night. Bring in a quality homegrown album to play over their speakers and get a free drink, but even better—and we love this—bring in your own band’s vinyl for a bonus drink token. Bring in you band, too, they’ll get tokens for being on the album! 8 PM. Free.Art Humes

Dalton and Wade, 323 N. Washington Ave, MPLS; daltonandwadempls.com

One thought on “Whiskey & Wax: Minnesota Music Edition

  1. Pingback: Ritual Print Co Flash Tattoo Fundraiser – Tattoos And More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.