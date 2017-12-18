Whiskey & Wax Christmas Edition

If you’re into the idea of a holiday party, but would rather sip some whiskey cocktails than mingle more with office mates or survive some more family time, treaty yourself with other whiskey and wax fans tonight at Dalton and Wade. Attendees can bring in your own Christmas album to play, and while you’re there, try out the food—the spot was recently named a best new restaurant by Thrillist and nominated for some Kind of a Big Deal awards from The Growler. 8 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Dalton and Wade, 323 N. Washington Ave, MPLS; daltonandwadempls.com