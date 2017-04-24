While You Were Out

We’ve heard nothing but good things about While You Were Out by Hayley Finn and Andrew Dolan, a sort of two-plays-in-one staging about about the protagonist remembering her mother from different points in her life simultaneously. The audience at the Red Eye Theater gets split up as they follows one of the two actresses on the stage through the story in their headphones, a story that differs depending on whether it’s the perspective of the older or younger character. It clearly makes for post-show discussion! Tonight is pay what you can night, with a cheaper pre-pay ticket in case you’re on the fence.

7 PM. $10. —Margeaux Devereaux

Red Eye Theater, 15 W 14th St, MPLS; redeyetheater.org