Where Does Art Come From? Panel Discussion

Posted on October 10, 2017 at 5:00 am
where does art come from

Where does art come from? We’d say happy hour with friends? For a likely better answer: Tonight at Mia choreographer Mathew Janczewski talks shop with a range of artists that includes visual artists, architects, a musician, and a playwright, some of whom are collaborators in ARENA Dance’s upcoming show The Architect in November at the Tek Box Theater, about their diverse processes of turning initial concepts into finished work. 6-7:30 PM. Free.B. Frenchie Sozch

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 3rd Ave S, MPLS; artsmia.org

