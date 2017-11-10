When Particles Collide + Bruise Violet + SkinnyPill + Fort Wilson Riot

It’s too damn cold for an outdoor block party, but that’s not stopping the intrepid underground music scene supporters at UnderCurrentMPLS from setting up an entire parking lot party’s worth of bands for a free show at the Hex. There’s everyone from riot grrrls Bruise Violet, outworld funksters The Controversial New ‘Skinny Pill’, dream pop duo Fort Wilson Riot, and even very excellent national rock ‘n’ rollers When Particles Collide from Maine. Great lineup and don’t forget to get your drinks at the back bar! Friday, 10 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

The Hexagon, 2600 27th Ave S, MPLS, hexagonbar.com