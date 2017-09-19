When I Nod My Head You Hit It with the Hammer

We’ve been hearing lots of great things about the newly premiered show from theater group WLDRNSS, When I Nod My Head You Hit It With The Hammer, which only has a for more shows left before it closes this weekend (and then travels across the pond for a UK tour!). The story, directed by John Ferguson, follows walk-on and background actors through an antique theater and the “labryinths of the mind” and manages to mix comedy, adventure, and wonderment with the deeply personal stories of its characters. Tonight’s show is pay what you want, providing a great opportunity to take in a great show. 7:30 PM. $5-20, sliding scale. —Margeaux Devereaux

Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave S, MPLS; southerntheater.org