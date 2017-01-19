What A Joke

There’s a lot of great stuff going on tonight, so today we’re all events! Not surprisingly, here in our little arts and culture outpost, there’s also a lot of stuff going through the weekend in reaction to the inauguration, including the national series of shows What A Joke to benefit the ACLU. Some of the best comedians in MPLS + STPL—Mary Jo Pehl, Rana May, Mary Mack, the Boy Kisses troupe, Punk Poet and St. Paul’s own Paul Dickinson, and many more—will deliver comedy that’s at least as funny and disturbing as many of the moments from this week’s confirmation hearings. Plus there’s music from blues fusion band Circle of Heat, ukelele song man Dean Johnson, and more surprises. Start laughing now, we’re going to need it. 8 PM. $10. —Tracy Oxford

Eagles Club, 2507 E 25th St, MPLS; minneapoliseagles34.org