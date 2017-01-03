Westworld

It’s pretty crazy that one of the biggest drivers of American culture has been author Michael Crichton. Along with a No. 1 movie, Jurassic Park, a No. 1 TV show, ER, and a No. 1 book, Disclosure, forty years ago he also wrote and directed the film Westworld, which eventually became a cult classic before and one of the (rebooted) hottest shows that all your friends are currently watching on HBOgo. It’s the last night to catch the fantastic original movie (with a fantastic Yul Brenner!) as a part of the Trylon’s Disco Inferno: 1970’s Dystopia series. Not many tix left! 7 PM & 8:45 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org