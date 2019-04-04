So many great films screening at the massive Minneapolis-St.Paul International Film Festival. We’ll be pulling highlights throughout the duration of the festival to peak your interest—and don’t forget that the best way to experience a film fest is to go to a bunch of the films, not just one!

Dogman

“In Matteo Garrone’s latest film, Dogman, Marcello is an Italian dog groomer with a seemingly charmed life. He is well-liked by his community and family; and his business, entitled “Dogman,” is modestly successful. However, Marcello struggles to keep up with the lavish lifestyle his family has grown accustomed to, and so sells cocaine on the side to make ends meet.” TIX >>

American Factory

“Brilliantly directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, this Sundance award-winning documentary explores the culture clash that envelopes workers and management when a giant Chinese company reopens a shuttered General Motors auto plant in Dayton, Ohio.” TIX >>

The Good Girls

Sofia (beautifully portrayed by Ilses Sala) serves as the audiences primary vantage point and protagonist, her life carefully curated with signs of wealth–a luxurious home, servants to care for it and a prime reputation as a socialite. But when the foundations of Fernando’s inherited wealth start to crumble, Sofia’s world slowly disintegrates with it. TIX >>

Rafiki

“A powerful feat of cinema, Rafiki was banned in Kenya shortly after its premier do to its portrayal of LGBTQ themes, which are outlawed. And yet, it was Kenya’s first feature film invited to the Cannes Film Festival, where it screened in the Official Un Certain Regard program to universal praise.” TIX >>

The Scoundrels

“When Ray’s path serendipitously crosses with the Raincoat Robber, they join as reluctant partners in a mutually desperate situation. As things spiral out of control with Ray on a collision course with both the police and his disgruntled boss, the plot keeps you guessing and the fists keep flying. A mano-a-mano masterpiece, The Scoundrels delivers high-octane neo-noir action with little pretext.” TIX >>