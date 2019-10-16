Busy weekend in the art world, here’s a few of the openings and receptions we’re hoping to check out.

Curate by Jerome Harris, new MCAD exhibition As, Not For is an incomplete historical survey of work created by African-American graphic designers over the last century — FRI — INFO

The MN Center for Book Arts hosts their big deal New Editions celebration of new artist books—artist books, photo books, chapbooks, zines, broadsides, and hand printed work—we recommend the preview party with the art fans and collectors — FRI-SAT — INFO

20 visual artists, including Interact’s signature artists, show off new work in Randomland at The White Page gallery — SAT — INFO

Donny Gettinger merges video, performance, collage, and assemblage, and the pieces in his new The Anti-Automatism Laboratory exhibit showcases his influences both as an art handler and fabricator for other artists — SAT — INFO