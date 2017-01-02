Week of Predictions: Menu Sticker Shock

It’s a new year! And instead of spending the last few weeks looking back, we’re spending this week looking forward into our crystal ball (emoji) at what we think 2017 holds in store for us. If you have your own predictions, reply to the email and let us know.

Every week, as we read the excited narrations of the Burger Hunter, we can’t help but think, “Dang, some of these dang burgers are just too dang expensive”. And it’s not just burgers—for the latter half of last year we balked at some of the prices for bowls of ramen to donuts to craft cocktails. Food is expensive! We get it! But we’re still going to get some sticker shock, although not be surprised, when we see $15 burgers and bowls and drinks become the norm this year. To keep track of things throughout the year, we’ll also be doing an old school price sheet once a week so you know where everything is at.