A lot of really good comedy coming at us this week, including another installment of the multi-faceted Who Is She? showcase that not only includes a spot from Picked to Clicker Student 1, Funniest Person with a Day Jobber Casey Nelson, small comedy stage star KHADIJAH Khadijah Cooper, and of course whichever surprise new character hosts the evening. It’s literally underground comedy here in Twincy: Comedy Town™. Wednesday, September 19th, 7:30 PM. Free. —Peter Armenian

honey, 205 Hennepin Ave E, MPLS; honeympls.com