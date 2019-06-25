With seemingly more candidates in the race than countries vying for the Women’s World Cup, the 2020 Democratic Presidential Hopeful Debates will be—to be generous—a total cluster to watch. But! To help everyone try to make some sense of it all, the wonks, both comedy and policy, in The Theater of Public Policy will be hosting watch parties with pre-game commentary for both nights (yes, they need two separate nights for all candidates). And they’re doing it at Finnegans because we’re all going to need to drink at the very likely prospect of the Dems doing a terrible job (on brand) and handing Trump four more years. Wednesday, June 25th, Thursday, June 26th, 7:30 PM. Free.—Taylor Carik

FINNEGANS, 817 5th Avenue South, MPLS