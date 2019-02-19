Look, it’s probably going to snow a bunch again—we love it. The inclement weather gives us a legit excuse to find somewhere great to hole up and hunker down, and this week that place is the Turf Club, with the eclectic The Rolling Thunder Review and stellar Black Rock Matters lineup. Poet Danny Klecko returns to the Clown Lounge with a bunch of fantastic guests, from former welterweight champion Mark Connor to 2017 Minnesota Chef of the Year Jd Fratzke to survivor of the 35 bridge collapse Kimberly Jo to part time at a liquor store employee Steve Mueske. What a fun group to be snowed in with next to a fully stocked bar. Wednesday, February 20th, 7 PM. Free. Then later in the evening a truly excellent lineup proves that a variety of black rock is alive in well in MPLS + STPL: St. Easy punk rockers TIMISAROCKER, two piece garage-rock band The Smokes, the super funky live group Blvck Madonna, and powerhouse singer-performer Athereal Rose (who we’ve seen with Black Widows and the Electric Warrior tribute). You won’t want to leave, and not just because the trains will be delayed. Wednesday, February 20th, 7:30 PM. $10. —Paul Cajun

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎