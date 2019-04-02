Looking for a night of thoughtful poetry and performance? Head back to the BLB cabaret to see a cross-disciplinary program that celebrates Su Smallen Love’s new book, The Memoir of Mona Lisa and Other Poems. Inspired by pieces from the book, a trio of dance filmmakers—Becky Heist, Christopher L. Watson, and Judith Howard with Leila Awadallah—will premiere three new short films. Following the showings Su Love will read the respective poems ahead of all the artists discussing their work and creative processes. Wednesday, April 3rd, 7 PM. $6-15. —Hitara

Bryant Lake Bowl, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com