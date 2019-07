Suzi is re-opening the upstairs Shangri-La Cocktail Lounge—one of our favorite spaces in all of MPLS + STPL—and is doing it in true Psycho fashion with a huge Hula Hustle party full of tiki drinks and dancing. Consider it a warm-up for any 4th plans you have. Wednesday, July 3rd, 6 PM. —Art Humes

Psycho Suzi’s, 1900 Marshall St NE, MPLS; psychosuzis.com