When The Funk Hunters rolled into town a month ago, we slept on what turned out to be one of the best party lineups (that included local up-and-comers iLLism) so far of 2019. Well not this week. Longtime friends Nick Middleton and Duncan Smith make jams that easily could be the offspring of Chromeo and Justice, a mix of sexy hooks and club beat sensibilities that feature similarly good-time under-the-radar artists like Dynamite MC and DiRTY RADiO. UK prodigy JackLNDN opens and Snowta fest co-presents the show, so expect it to get wild at the Entry. Wednesday, February 13th, 7 PM. $17 advance, $20 door. —Paul Cajun

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com