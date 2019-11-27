Wow. We were blown away when we saw that 9×22, the performance event at the BLB named after the cabaret’s stage dimensions, was after 16 years doing their last ever installment. The monthly showcase has long been an important stop for both up-and-coming and established performers in MPLS + STPL—we’ve included it dozens of times over the years—it’s one of those things you think will never not be around. Go see work from Colleen Oster, snem DeSellier, and Nate Kay, and hang around to celebrate the series’s success and import. Wednesday, November 27th, 8 PM. $6-15. —Hitara

Bryant Lake Bowl Cabaret Theater, 810 W Lake Street, Minneapolis

