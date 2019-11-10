Susannah Cahalan’s new captivating book “The Great Pretender” recounts the tale of a 1970s experiment in which a Stanford University psychologist and seven other sane people committed themselves to asylums. All finally emerged—but with alarming diagnoses and troubling stories of their treatment. Cahalan will share her investigation of the story, including new never-reported material and information, as well as personal experience from her previous best selling book “Brain on Fire,” in which she shares her own misdiagnoses of a serious mental illness at what’s sure to be a riveting read. Wednesday, November 13, 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

Related Posts

  • MAKE Reading

    See and hear an all star cast of MPLS + STPL's theater van guard—Charles Campbell!…

  • Weds // Reading: Adam Gopnik

    Here's one of those goings-on that is actually sort of a secret: Long-time staff writer…

  • Summer Reading Noir

    The new book of short stories of the "noir" variety by Twin Cities writers debuts…