Susannah Cahalan’s new captivating book “The Great Pretender” recounts the tale of a 1970s experiment in which a Stanford University psychologist and seven other sane people committed themselves to asylums. All finally emerged—but with alarming diagnoses and troubling stories of their treatment. Cahalan will share her investigation of the story, including new never-reported material and information, as well as personal experience from her previous best selling book “Brain on Fire,” in which she shares her own misdiagnoses of a serious mental illness at what’s sure to be a riveting read. Wednesday, November 13, 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis