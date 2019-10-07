What outlets haven’t praised NY Times Opinion Writer Margaret Renkl’s new book? Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss was featured by everyone from Okra to O, the Oprah Magazine, from Publisher’s Weekly to Indies Introduce thanks to its captivating portrait of a family inscribed in the natural world of riverbeds and red-dirt roads and Rehkl’s brother’s gorgeous illustrations. Hear the author present the personal work at her reading at Subtext. Wednesday, October 9, 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

SubText Books, 6 West 5th Street, STPL