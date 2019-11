Join a bunch of local literary super fans at Moon Palace for their National Book Awards party. Sounds stuffy? Don’t forget how hard our local lit scene parties! The book store will be screening the live ceremony as the National Book Foundation announces the award winners, plus there’s pizza and drinks from their Geek Love Cafe. Need some reading recs? Here’s the list of finalists. Wednesday, November 20th, 6 PM. Free.—Tracy Oxford

Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis