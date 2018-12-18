Whichever ‘best of 2018’ list you’re endorsing, there’s a good chance Kurt Vile has snagged a spot on it. His 2018 album Bottle It In has already pricked several ears—it was slow-and-steadily produced over the past couple of years, and is full of the matter-of-fact, melancholy sounds that we expect and appreciate. We’re welcoming Vile back just a year and some change after he visited to duet with Courtney Barnett at Palace—after a performance in that space, a Mainroom headline (somehow his first time at the helm) will feel intimate. The airy Jessica Pratt opens. Wednesday, December 19. 7 PM. $28 advance/$30 day of ($1 from each ticket supports the ACLU.) 18+. —Isabelle Wattenberg

