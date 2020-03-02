Kamasi Washington is still riding on the power and success of his 2018 record Heaven and Earth, and so are we—his return to Saint Easy means an evening of full-hearted, sonorous jazz that celebrates the expanse of the genre and the talent of Washington and his crew (which often includes his flautist dad). This marks Washington’s fifth time playing Twincy, and every trip gives us a new perspective on—and appreciation for—the artist. Opening is MPLS-based hip-hop collective Astralblak fka Zuluzuluu. Wednesday, March 4, 8 PM. $35. —Isabelle Wattenberg

Fitzgerald Theater, 10 Exchange St, STPL