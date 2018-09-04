Red Stag already has a nifty weekday happy hour from 3-6 and 10-close, but to make it a bit more tempting, they’ve taken a leaf from their former iconic down-the-street neighbor and are instituting a piano bar act. In fact, they’ve commandeered an entire act, bringing former Nye’s regulars local piano jazz maestro Jon De Vaal and Paige Ferris in to play. They’re on set the first and third Wednesdays of the month: Stop by for tunes, and a tipple, and $3 deviled eggs. Wednesday, September 5th, 9 PM. Free. —Isabelle Wattenberg

Red Stag Supper Club, 509 1st Ave NE, MPLS; redstagsupperclub.com