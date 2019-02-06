Wu-Tang Indeed Brewing is for the children! So are meat raffles. Put your beer drinking powers to good great use at this week’s installment of Indeed We Can when Urban Roots invites some big purveyors in the local food scene— Clancey’s Meat & Fish, Lowry Hill Meats, Mainstreet Project, Seward Coop, TC Farms, Mississippi Market, Peterson Craftsman Meats, Herbivorous Butcher, plus Yia Vang of Union Kitchen as MC—to raffle off some meats as a fundraiser for the non-profit that educates city youth on food systems, gardening, cooking and more. You can win some choice cuts and the proceeds of the beer goes to Urban Roots. Wednesday, February 6th, 5 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Indeed Brewing Tap Room, 711 15th Ave NE, MPLS; indeedbrewing.com