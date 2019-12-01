To highlight some of the best and brightest in the MPLS + STPL Po-Mo performance scene, the EARLY BIRD showcase organized by MOVO and the long-running Red Eye Theater helps artists participate in new ways of making their experimental work and then presenting it to audiences who likely have never seen—or even directly participated in—anything like it, but are brave enough to check out some underground performance. Ther’es going to be an extra run on tickets to the first two shows with Emily Gastineau (on Weds) and Sharon Picasso (on Fri) after they absolutely crushed it in their Choreographer’s Evening appearances this past weekend. Starts Wednesday, December 4th, 6 PM. $10-15 sliding scale. —Hitara

MOVO SPACE, 2637 27th Ave S #206, Minneapolis

