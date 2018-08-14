On its own, the best-selling author Kate Schatz and Miriam Klein Stahl releasing their excellent new book full of incredible new stories and cool illustrations, Rad Girls Can: Stories of Bold, Brave, and Brilliant Young Women, would be enough of a party, but after the the duo discuss the collection, the Moon Palace stage (best punk venue in MPLS + STPL!) turns into a karaoke club for Riot Grrrl songs! Do not skip the pizza! Wednesday, August 15th, 6 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; moonpalacebooks.com