To get everyone for All Hallows Eve, KFAI community radio spends an entire 6 hours having local authors reading extra spoopy tales live on air to give all us listens blood-curdling chills. It’s like a literary horror festival, which is awesome, but you also don’t have to go anywhere, which is even more awesome! Wednesday, October 30th, 6 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

KFAI, 90.3 FM MPLS, 106.7 FM