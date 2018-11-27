Tired: Watered-down holiday shows that basically try to spin the same boring Xmas standards year after year. Wired: The Reverend Horton Heat turned First Avenue’s Mainroom into his congregation for another of his special rock’a’billy hayrides. Along with the legendary Heat, the psychobilly freakout mini-fest stops in town with the unbeatable Honky Tonk entertainment of Junior Brown, and the tireless energy and boozin’ of The Blasters and Big Sandy (of Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys). Dig out your leather jacket, slick back that hair and get ready to boot scoot ahead of the holidaze. Wednesday, November 28th, 6 PM. $25. —Johnny Cairo

