We The People

The M continues it streak of impressively timely and critically important art exhibitions with We The People, a show that presents a necessarily complex picture of contemporary American experience. For the art works—which include photography, sculpture, painting, textiles, video, and a sound installation—four guest curators selected pieces by prominent local and national artists that continue The M’s exploration of contemporary American identity. Tonight’s opening reception gives you a chance to see their selections, grab a drink, and even mingle with the curators. 7 PM. Free. —Margeaux Devereaux

Minnesota Museum of American Art, 4th and Robert St, STPL; mmaa.org