Wayne’s World

“Well, I’m a regular visitor here, but Milwaukee has certainly had its share of visitors. The French missionaries and explorers were coming here as early as the late 1600s to trade with the Native Americans.” If you’ve never seen the biggest of the Saturday Night Live sketch-turned-feature length films—it’s a close second to Macgruber for best, too—Muddy Waters and Sound Unseen have you covered. Get primed with two-three of the craft beers in Muddy Waters’ great selection or their $4 whiskey shot special and relive (or learn for the first time as people likely recite in real time) all the Wayne’s World lines you’ve since come to learn from outdated commercials and dad jokes. (Our favorite is everything Alice Cooper says.) 9 PM. Free. —Curt Stanski

Muddy Waters, 2933 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; muddywatersmpls.com