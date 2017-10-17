Wasted! The Story of Food Waste

If you weren’t aware that 40% of the food produced for our consumption goes to the garbage, or that such a grotesque food system also contributes heavily to climate change, documentary Wasted! The Story of Food Waste will be an eye-opening viewing. And if you did know all that, some of the solutions and conversations in the colorful and energetic film will also inspire and entertain you—along with the grim facts, there’s fun tidbits about culinary origins and pontifications from celebrity chefs. Through Thursday, various showtimes. $8.50. —Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com