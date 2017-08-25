WarPigs Brewing USA MN Debut & Metal Showcase featuring Powermad

When former Surly head brewer Todd Haug left town you didn’t think he was gone for good, did you? To help debut the very metal beers of WarPigs Brewing USA—a collab between 3 Floyds (current Haug home) and Mikkeler—the breweries throw a live and loud party with Haug’s old speed freak band Powermad and locals Sunless and Locknar at the Triple Rock. Btw, if you can’t make the Sunday night show, you can also check out WarPigs at the MN State Fair at the Ball Park Cafe. Sunday, 6 PM. $5. —Art Humes

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com