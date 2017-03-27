Walk Like a Subcaucus

It’s really dark days out there, but one of the absolute best things any of us can do is get more involved in the relative accessibility and sanity of MPLS + STPL city politics in their caucuses. That said, anything new can be a little intimidating, and that’s why you can learn all about your sub/caucuses tonight at Walk Like a Subcaucus: Learn How To Give More Shits at LynLake Brewing from MPLS politicos who’ve worked on both local and national campaigns. It’s going to be fun, there’s beer, and you’ll take away all the info you need to be effective in the political process next week. 6-9 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

LynLake Brewing, 2934 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; lynlakebrewery.com