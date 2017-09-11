Vopli Vidopliassova + Lev & Olga

Look, you don’t read this newsletter for run-of-the mill recommendations. (Or proper grammar, for that matter.) You want something that showcases why MPLS + STPL is such a destination for arts and culture in many different shapes, sizes, sounds, even languages. Well, here you go: Big deal Ukrainian rock icons Vopli Vidopliassova make a very, very rare appearance in St. Easy tonight. They’re about as big a band as you can be in Ukraine, helping develop their country’s accordion- and folk-infused rock sound and influences groups throughout the region since the ’80s. It’s like if The Replacements kept putting out records and then played a bar in Ukraine! Don’t believe us? Just look at those ticket prices! MPLS + STPL’s own Ukrainian rockers(!) Lev & Olga are super jacked to open the show and it’s going to be very fun. 7 PM. $45 advance, $50 door. —Paul Cajun

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com