Visiting Artist Talk: Laura Feldberga

It’s not an overstatement that we love everything we’ve seen by Latvian artist Laura Feldberga, from her early raw material inventories and invasive use of color to her new and more intricate connective and contrasting pieces united by yarn. Her often site-specific work is both simple in its approach, intricate in its execution, contains emotional elements along with the focus on materials, and it’s simply a joy to see. We cannot wait to hear from her in person tonight at the Katherine E. Nash gallery. 7-9 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Katherine E. Nash Gallery, U of M, 405 21st Ave S, MPLS; art.umn.edu/nash