Visiting Artist Talk: Cynthia Daignault

Brooklyn-based multi-talented artist Cynthia Daignault—whose modern paintings have been shown everywhere from the Metropolitan Museum of art, MASS MoCA, FLAG Art Foundation, and many more—presents her work tonight at the Regis Center. Her work is vibrant and thoughtful while being grounded, blending both traditional landscapes with bright color and what Daignault calls “concrete word poetry”, making it a great show to see for artists and art fans at any point in their careers. 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave S, MPLS; nash.umn.edu