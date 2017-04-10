Vietgone

A core writer at the Playwrights’ Center and award winning pioneer of “geek theater”, playwright Qui Nguyen chronicles his Vietnamese parent’s meeting in an Arkansas refugee center in the witty, emotional, and comedic Vietgone, which kicks off its local run at Mixed Blood tonight. The production makes its way to MPLS + STPL from the Manhattan Theatre Club that’s Off-Broadway and has already gotten great press/reviews, so grab those tickets ahead of time. 7:30 PM. $25. —Margeaux Devereaux

Mixed Blood Theater, 1501 S 4th St, MPLS; mixedblood.com